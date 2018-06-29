0 Alabama woman has surgery to remove 50-pound ovarian cyst

An Alabama woman underwent surgery in May to remove a 50-pound ovarian cyst, WSFA reported.

Kayla Rahn said she was having stomach issues so severe, “I couldn’t even walk to my car without losing my breath.”

The 30-year-old said she had been trying to lose weight but kept gaining pounds, WSFA reported.

"I legit looked like I was a solid nine months pregnant,” Rahn told the television station. “We went to dinner and someone asked me if I was having twins. It was frustrating and rough.”

Frustrated, Rhan underwent a series of tests at a Montgomery hospital. That’s when doctors found the large mass on one of her ovaries.

"I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying they were going to fix it. I knew something was wrong," Rahn told WSFA.

Rahn immediately underwent surgery. At that time, doctors removed a 50-pound cyst.

"The technical diagnosis; it was a mucinous cystadenoma. It is a benign condition," said Gregory Jones, an OB-GYN at Jackson Hospital. "This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed.

"We are very excited things went well for her."

***Warning some may find these images disturbing***

Last month doctors at Jackson Hospital removed this 50lb cyst from 30 year old Kayla Rahn's ovary. Tune in at 10 to hear from Rahn on how life has been since her surgery. pic.twitter.com/XPqhoCq1ZA — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) June 28, 2018

