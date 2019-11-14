0 Roanoke, Virginia, manhunt: City schools closed as police search for murder suspect

ROANOKE, Va. -

Officials have closed all public schools in Roanoke, Virginia, as police search for a former U.S. Marine accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in nearby Franklin County.

Press Conference regarding active situation in Roanoke, VA Roanoke Police Department - VA Posted by City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Sheriff's deputies said Michael Alexander Brown, 22, is wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing Rodney Wilfred Brown, 54, last week at the home his mother and Brown shared in Hardy.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 9:30 a.m. EST Nov. 14: Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Michael Alexander Brown, 22.

WANTED FOR HOMICIDE: Michael Alexander Brown

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading directly to the location and arrest of the fugitive -- White, 6 ft, 145 lbs, w/Blue eyes, Brown hair

Call 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2 pic.twitter.com/lVOXkSeQbW — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) November 14, 2019

Franklin County sheriff's deputies said Brown is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder after his mother's boyfriend, 54-year-old Rodney Wilfred Brown, was found shot dead last week at his home in Hardy. Deputies said Brown deserted his post last month at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where he served as a combat engineer.

Thursday's search was prompted by the discovery of his car on a road in Roanoke, officials said.

UPDATE from Roanoke Police: There is no school shooting/incident. Police are looking for Michael Alexander Brown (pic attached). His vehicle was found on Tillett Rd. Residents are asked to use extreme caution. pic.twitter.com/keGvcrGEzR — Roanoke City Schools (@RoanokeSchools) November 14, 2019

"It was unknown where Michael may be headed or where he has been staying since leaving his post," deputies said Sunday in a news release. "He has been known to live in the woods and frequent National Parks and National Forests. He is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons."

Deputies urged anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts to contact authorities at 540-483-6662.

Update 8:17 a.m. EST Nov. 14: According to WSET, Roanoke police believe Michael Alexander Brown, who is wanted on a murder charge, was "in the Roanoke area" and may be armed.

BREAKING UPDATE: Roanoke police say they are searching for Michael Brown. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and may have access to weapons.https://t.co/scDep4PINh pic.twitter.com/sKpt50BJ1a — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) November 14, 2019

According to NBC News, Brown, 22, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Saturday shooting death of 54-year-old Rodney Brown.

Police said Michael Brown, who had been a combat engineer at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune before he deserted last month, "is most likely on foot and possibly looking for transportation," WSET reported.

The suspect, who is white with brown hair and blue eyes, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds, WDBJ reported.

Original report: Police in Virginia are "actively investigating a situation" near a Roanoke's Patrick Henry High School, authorities said early Thursday. As a result, all of the district's public schools are closed, WFXR and WDBJ are reporting.

PRESS RELEASE: Roanoke Police are actively investigating a situation near Patrick Henry High School. Please see the release below for more info.

If anyone in this area sees any suspicious activity or suspicious people, please do not hesitate to call 911 and share what you know. pic.twitter.com/HpGQD5MGnN — Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) November 14, 2019

@rpdsafercity are investigating a situation near PHHS. All neighborhoods within 1/2 mile radius of the 2100 block of Grandin Road SW to shelter in place until further notice. Avoid travel in this area. Make sure all exterior doors are locked. Call 911 if you have any info. — City of Roanoke (@City_of_Roanoke) November 14, 2019

