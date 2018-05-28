0 Amusement park loses power after car hits power pole; customers escorted off rides

SANDUSKY, Ohio - People celebrating Memorial Day at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, got a little more of a thrill than expected when some of the rides in the park stopped suddenly during a power outage Monday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

It happened around 1:45 p.m. and affected “a section of the park,” according to a statement from Cedar Point.

“The outage was caused by a vehicle accident in which a car struck a power pole. All of the rides that were affected safely came to a stop and all guests were escorted off,” the statement said.

Local news outlets reported some patrons were initially stuck on several rides.

Stuck on rougarou at cedar point today. Eventually got us over the top. All rides shut down due to power failure. pic.twitter.com/CVvP7XfvtZ — Stephen Howard (@plopbellie) May 28, 2018

>> Related: Riders rescued after getting stranded on roller coaster at New Jersey boardwalk

Luckily, workers at the park, which is on the shore of Lake Erie and features 17 roller coasters, were able to fix the electrical outage in a couple of hours and get customers back to the business of having fun.

Power has been restored and rides are opening as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

Cedar Point, which opened in 1870, is the second-oldest operating amusement park in the country. It features a record-setting 72 rides, the most of any amusement park in the world.

WHIO.com contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.