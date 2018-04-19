  • ‘Angry badger' forces doors to close at 500-year-old castle tunnel, tourist spot

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SOUTH LANARKSHIRE, Scotland - A castle in Scotland has lasted for 500 years but the property is apparently no match for an angry badger. Yes, you’ve read that right. An angry badger shut down tourist access to a tunnel at Craignethan Castle, the BBC reported.  

    Officials allowed the public access to the rest of the 5-century-old building but the tunnel was closed not only for people’s safety, but also for the badger’s, officials told the BBC.

    The badger apparently did some damage to the masonry of the castle before it left the building either Friday night or Saturday morning on its own accord.

    The animal left after castle staff members tried cat food and honey to coax it out, the Guardian reported.

    Castle staff members who run the property’s Twitter account had a little online fun, posting a GIF image of dancing badgers when they announced the tunnel’s closing.

