0 ‘Angry badger' forces doors to close at 500-year-old castle tunnel, tourist spot

SOUTH LANARKSHIRE, Scotland - A castle in Scotland has lasted for 500 years but the property is apparently no match for an angry badger. Yes, you’ve read that right. An angry badger shut down tourist access to a tunnel at Craignethan Castle, the BBC reported.

Officials allowed the public access to the rest of the 5-century-old building but the tunnel was closed not only for people’s safety, but also for the badger’s, officials told the BBC.

The badger apparently did some damage to the masonry of the castle before it left the building either Friday night or Saturday morning on its own accord.

#badgerupdate While our furry friend left the building over the weekend, we can confirm the #CraignethanCastle cellar tunnel remains closed this week. Our work team on-site need to repair some of the stone masonry the badger damaged. The rest of the castle is open for visitors. pic.twitter.com/MgmJVObWnt — Historic Scotland (@welovehistory) April 18, 2018

The animal left after castle staff members tried cat food and honey to coax it out, the Guardian reported.

Thank you to all our friends and followers for sending through their #badger tips. We now know badgers much prefer peanuts and even bananas, over cat food. If your castle tunnel is experiencing similar problems, remember the @ScottishSPCA can assist with animal welfare enquiries. pic.twitter.com/9iVqVI1LYV — Historic Scotland (@welovehistory) April 18, 2018

Castle staff members who run the property’s Twitter account had a little online fun, posting a GIF image of dancing badgers when they announced the tunnel’s closing.

Beware the #AngryBadger!



If you're heading to #CraignethanCastle over the next few days you might find the Cellar Tunnel closed due to the presence of a very angry badger. We're trying to entice it out with cat food & send it home to #chilloot https://t.co/K4C2lA84xD pic.twitter.com/nTuC9VPOuo — Historic Scotland (@welovehistory) April 13, 2018

