0 Angry job seeker arrested after outburst, erratic behavior while following up on application

DAYTON, Ohio - A Dayton man following up on a job application was arrested Monday afternoon after an angry outburst at a local business.

>> Read more trending news

Charles J. Hagedorn, 44, was charged with assault and aggravated menacing after scuffling with employees at the Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton, according to a city police report.

Officers were dispatched to the theatre around 5:35 p.m. on a disturbance call, and were told by employees that Hagedorn came in to follow up on a job he applied for, but that he appeared agitated and under the influence, according to the report.

An employee noticed Hagedorn’s erratic handwriting when he was asked to fill out another application.

When Hagedorn was told to return at a later date, he yelled profanities and threatened to stab three employees before trashing the break room and throwing objects, the report said.

While two employees tried to restrain Hagedorn, he spat on one and scratched the other’s forearms with his nails, according to the report.

The employees eventually restrained Hagedorn and brought him to the front door of the theater.

>> Trending: Law enforcement searching for missing woman in Sugarcreek MetroPark, police confirmed

Authorities arrested the angry job seeker and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.

According to the report, while he appeared under the influence of something, Hagedorn did not smell of alcohol.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.