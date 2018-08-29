0 Aretha Franklin funeral: FOX13 live coverage from Detroit

DETROIT - The Friday memorial service for Aretha Franklin will only be open to invited guests, but the public will be able to say goodbye to the Queen of Soul on FOX13.

FOX13's Lauren Coleman is in Detroit and will have reports in EVERY newscast leading up to Friday's funeral service. She'll have LIVE coverage as fans gather to say goodbye on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

Aretha Franklin's funeral begins at 9 a.m. CST at the Greater Grace Temple.

There are 19 artists slated to perform at the ceremony, including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Faith Hill, The Clark Sisters and Marvin Sapp. Speakers include President Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson.

Franklin died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

On Tuesday, a two-day viewing began at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History, in Detroit. Hundreds of fans have already streamed in to pay their final respects to the powerhouse singer.

Photos showed Franklin as she lies in repose in a gold-plated casket. The Associated Press reported she was dressed Wednesday in red to symbolize her honorary membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

For the final public viewing on Wednesday, Franklin was wearing a baby blue dress and matching shoes, according to the Associate Press.

Franklin was born in a home in South Memphis. Over the years, it has become an eyesore and is currently unoccupied.

But since the 'Queen of Soul' passed, there has been a renewed hope that the house will be cleaned up and could become a proud landmark in the city.

Currently, the owner is asking the city to help develop the area with grant money.

