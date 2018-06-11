Ariana Grande engaged to ‘SNL's' Pete Davidson, reports say

LOS ANGELES - After just weeks of dating, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged.
Us Weekly reported that, according to an unnamed source, the 24-year-olds “were telling people that they’re engaged” at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles Saturday.
“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple told People, which confirmed the news.
The couple confirmed they were dating in the form of an Instagram post on Davidson’s account May 30. On Friday, Davidson posted another photo of himself and Grande. The next day, Grande posted a photo of the two.
E! News reported that Davidson got two tattoos in tribute to Grande: a bunny ear mask behind his ear, in reference to her 2017 album cover for “Dangerous Woman,” and the initials AG on his thumb.
Neither Davidson nor Grande hasn’t commented on the reports, but Grande did tweet, “I love u (so much) OK bye,” punctuated with multiple emojis of a monkey covering its eyes.
i love u 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 sm 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok bye— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}