Ariana Grande releases ‘No Tears Left to Cry,' first single after Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande has released her first single since the 2017 Manchester attack just after her concert.
“No Tears Left to Cry,” confronts the emotions the singer, her fan base and others felt after the bombing that killed 22 people and injured more than 59 others.
The music video for the song, directed by Dave Meyers, was released overnight Friday, with the song itself available on steaming.
The visuals start dark and brighten, similar to the song itself, which is about picking yourself up after a hard time.
“Ain’t got no tears left to cry (so don’t cry)/ So I’m pickin’ it up, I’m pickin’ up (oh yeah)/ I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up,” chorus lyrics say.
Watch the music video for “No Tears Left to Cry” below. The song is the lead single from her upcoming, currently untitled fourth studio album.
BuzzFeed reported that the end of the video includes a nod to Manchester, with an animated bee buzzing across the screen in the last shot. The worker bee has been symbol of Manchester since the Victorian era and represents the work ethic of those in the city.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}