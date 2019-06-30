Arizona siblings selling lemonade to help cousin with leukemia

Two Arizona siblings braved triple-digit temperatures to sell lemonade for a cousin who is battling leukemia.
Camryn Palacios and Braden Palacios sat outside their Mesa home with a homemade sign touting "Ice cold lemonade for $1," KSAZ reported.
"We hope for people to come by and get lemonade," Camryn Palacios told the television station.
Mesa siblings sell lemonade to help cousin with cancer. @MarcyJonesFox10 reports. https://t.co/LwC4fFafxB— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 30, 2019
The Palacios' cousin, Marcelo, lives in New Jersey, but the siblings said they wanted to find a way to help, KNXV reported.
"Basically (the boy) has been diagnosed with leukemia, and so my kids overheard my conversation with them and my son had this idea of doing a lemonade stand," Christian Palacios told KSAZ. "They made signs, they grabbed paint, they set up all these different ideas."
The siblings want to raise $500 for their cousin, the television station reported.
"We (hope to) reach our goal of money by the end of the summer to give him the money," Braden Palacios told KSAZ.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Marcelo. More than $6,500 had been raised by early Sunday morning.
