Arkansas mother arrested after baby found dead in dryer, officials say

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. - A mother in Poinsett County, Arkansas, is facing murder charges after her infant daughter was found dead in a dryer, officials say.
Tyra Neal, 25, was arrested after deputies found 1-month-old Caseleigh dead at a mobile home on Tuesday, according to WREG.
Two family members told WREG the baby’s father discovered the infant dead inside the dryer.
Neal has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
She was given a $1 million cash bond during a court appearance Thursday, WREG reports.
The sheriff’s office has not released the child’s cause of death.
Her body has been sent to a state crime lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.
