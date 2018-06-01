  • Arkansas mother arrested after baby found dead in dryer, officials say

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. - A mother in Poinsett County, Arkansas, is facing murder charges after her infant daughter was found dead in a dryer, officials say. 

    Tyra Neal, 25, was arrested after deputies found 1-month-old Caseleigh dead at a mobile home on Tuesday, according to WREG.

    Two family members told WREG the baby’s father discovered the infant dead inside the dryer.

    Neal has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

    She was given a $1 million cash bond during a court appearance Thursday, WREG reports

    The sheriff’s office has not released the child’s cause of death. 

    Her body has been sent to a state crime lab in Little Rock for an autopsy. 

