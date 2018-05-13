  • Army veteran virtually 'walks' with wife at college graduation

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    MANCHESTER, N.H. - A military couple was able to graduate together thanks to help from a local college.

    Tyler and Alex White both completed their degrees with Southern New Hampshire University. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Alex was able to attend the graduation, but Tyler, who is stationed in Hawaii, couldn't make it. 

    The school allowed him to call into graduation on a tablet and Alex accepted both their diplomas.

    Tyler received his bachelor's degree and Alex earned her master's degree. 

    SHNU President Paul LeBlanc stopped the commencement ceremony to thank Tyler for his service and congratulate him as he "handed" the diploma to Tyler. 

    The couple has a 1-year-old child and will be relocating to Arizona in the coming months.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army veteran virtually 'walks' with wife at college graduation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strong winds blow bounce house with 9-year-old boy inside into traffic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michigan police force swears in cat as first ‘pawfficer'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zoo owners charged after taking bear to Dairy Queen drive-through

  • Headline Goes Here

    Paris knife attack: Chechnya president identifies assailant, friend of…