Ashton Kutcher visits sick kids at Iowa hospital

Ashton Kutcher may be a big star in Hollywood, but he hasn’t forgotten his Iowa roots.
The star of “That 70’s Show” and “Punk’d,” who was born in Cedar Rapids and went to the University of Iowa, took time out to visit patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, KWWL reported.
Hospital officials posted photos of his visit to Facebook, saying they were grateful to him for the time spent with patients and families.
