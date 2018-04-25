Audi recalls 1.2 million vehicles due to faulty coolant pumps

DETROIT - More than a million Audi vehicles are being recalled by Volkswagen Group of America because of faulty coolant pumps. Audi is a luxury brand of Volkswagen.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the company issued the recall on 1.2 million cars and SUVs with a 2-liter turbocharged engine. The recall includes the 2013-2016 A4, 2013-2017 A5, 2012-2015 A6 and the 2013-2017 Q5.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the electric coolant pump in the vehicle can be blocked with debris and lead to a short-circuit or overheating.
Dealerships will replace the pumps at no cost to car owners. Recall letters will be sent out on or before June 11. Another notice will be mailed when the redesigned parts are available, which should be in November. In the meantime, a spokesman told The AP, dealers will install a new version of the current pump.
