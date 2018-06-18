  • Australian activist wants to scrap Father's Day, rename it Special Person's Day

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    An Australian activist who has campaigned in the past to rename Father’s Day as Special Person’s Day has renewed calls to change the name, WKRC reported.

    Red Ruby Scarlet, who holds a doctorate in early childhood studies, attempted to get the name changed in 2017 as a way to help children without fathers not feel left out, News.com.au reported.

    Scarlet did not say if the name change also would apply to Mother’s Day, WKRC reported. 

    “If we think about children’s rights and how they get to participate in a community and feel a sense of belonging, sometimes shifting the language around those emotive and important days can be significant and more inclusive,” Scarlet said.

