Authorities defuse disturbance at Maryland juvenile detention center

SABILLASVILLE, Md. - State troopers and local authorities in Maryland responded to a disturbance Sunday morning at a juvenile detention center in Maryland, WFMD reported.
Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Victor Cullen Center in Sabillasville around 11:50 a.m. At least eight people were injured during the incident, WFMD reported.
The disturbance involved a large group of inmates, and 12 inmates were reportedly on the roof of the facility, WFMD reported. State Police Sgt. Todd Hill told The Associated Press that there were reports of staff members being assaulted and property destroyed.
Hill said the center was secured at 1:30 p.m. and said there were no life-threatening injuries.
