Baby dies after falling out of 4th-floor window, police say

    By: WPXI.com

    PITTSBURGH - A baby has died after falling out of a window in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

    People who told WPXI they were relatives said the child and the family are from Somalia.

    Police confirm the victim is just 1 year old and fell about 35 feet from a fourth-floor window in the Northview Heights neighborhood. 

    The child was rushed to a hospital, but died.

    Relatives told WPXI that the child fell through a screen. It's not clear who may have been with the child before the fall.

    Police are investigating.

