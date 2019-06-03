0 Baby Trump balloon rolled out again ahead of Trump's state visit to UK

British broadcaster Sky News promoted its coverage of President Donald Trump’s first official state visit to the United Kingdom this week with a new ad featuring the infamous 20-foot-tall baby Trump balloon.

The giant blimp depicts Trump as a large, orange-tinted infant in diapers throwing a tantrum and grasping a cell phone.

The ad shows a shadow moving over London and Buckingham Palace as ominous music plays, finally revealing the Trump blimp.

Guess who's back?



Watch full coverage of President Trump's state visit to the UK from Monday on @SkyNews. #TrumpVisit



You can find us on Sky channel 501 or live here https://t.co/mFrfbZynow pic.twitter.com/o68z0wfqtn — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 1, 2019

The balloon was first rolled out during protests in London in 2018 during an informal Trump visit in July.

In an interview at the time with The Sun, a British tabloid, Trump took offense at the balloon, suggesting he would bypass the city because of it.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London," he said in the interview. "I used to love London as a city ... I haven't been there in a long time, but when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”

After an online petition campaign, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a fierce critic of Trump, granted permission to allow the blimp to fly Tuesday on Trump’s second day in London at scheduled protests, but the Metropolitan Police Service still has to sign off on it. Police officials are expected to announce their decision Monday, according to the Huffington Post.

London mayor Sadiq Khan: "Rather than bestowing Trump with a grand platform ... we should be speaking out and saying that this behaviour is unacceptable — and that it poses a grave threat to the values and principles we have fought hard to defend." https://t.co/AXLH6C2r0v — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2019

I just asked President Trump if he would be willing to meet with sadiq Khan while he is in London. He said he doesn't think much of him. "He's the twin of de Blasio, except shorter." Ouch. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 3, 2019

From rolling back women's reproductive rights to defending white supremacists and far-right nationalists - President Trump's behaviour flies in the face of ideals America was founded upon.



As the US's closest friends we have a duty to speak out. #Ridgepic.twitter.com/pYDBvh1dU4 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 2, 2019

The Trump balloon is also expected in Ireland later this week, when Trump makes a stop in Dublin, the Irish Times reported.

