0 Baby's first photos have connection to fallen soldier father

She never will be able to meet her father, but he will always be part of her life.

Christian Michelle Harris was born after her father gave his life for his country.

Army Spc. Chris Harris was killed on Aug. 2 by a suicide bomber, six weeks after Christian’s mother, Brittany Harris, found out she was pregnant.

>> Read more trending news

She was born March 17, the “Today” show reported and was named after her father: Christopher Michael Harris.

Despite his death, Chris Harris and the Army have been part of little Christian’s life from even before she was born.

Brittany Harris called in her husband’s platoon to help reveal the baby’s gender. She sent his fellow soldiers, the men that he considered his brothers, confetti poppers to help announce whether she was having a boy or a girl.

>> Read: Soldiers help with gender reveal for the baby of one of their fallen

One of the servicemen, Joel Crunk, posted with the gender reveal video, “Chris Harris laid down his life for our country. His newly wed wife was expecting their first child. The reveal is in Afghanistan with the men who fought by his side. We are happy to welcome the new member of our company.”

Now Harris is memorializing the connection between father and daughter with a series of newborn photos that will break your heart, “Today” reported.

Christian was photographed next to a photo of her father and his empty boots sitting nearby.

A second photo shows the little girl sleeping next to the flag that was given to her mother at their Fayetteville, North Carolina home, after her father died.

In the third photo, the newborn is wrapped in his camouflage shirt, the arm of the uniform wrapped around Chris Harris’ little girl.

Photo courtesy: NPS Photography Pinehurst

“As soon as I saw the very first preview of the photos, I cried,” Brittany Harris told “Today. “The picture of Christian wrapped with Chris’ uniform is my favorite. It makes me feel like he’s holding her.”

Brittany Harris wants to make sure Christian never forgets the hero her father was.

“I want her to light up and smile when she talks about him instead of feeling sad that he’s not here. I want her to always brag about who her father was and the sacrifice he made,” Brittany Harris told “Today.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.