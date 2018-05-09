0 Baltimore mom says IUD caused her to lose her toes

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore mother says she is warning others after an IUD, or intrauteran device, broke inside her body.

Tanai Smith told WBFF that she had to have a full hysterectomy and have her toes removed after her IUD pushed into the bottom of her stomach and traveled into her liver, causing internal bleeding.

Smith said she received the IUD six weeks after giving birth to her daughter, who is now 3 years old.

“I went in for an IUD removal and they were able to get it (out) successfully,” Smith told WBFF. “Overnight I began to bleed internally and I was rushed to the hospital December the 14th to see if I was bleeding internally. When they went into cut me open to see if I was bleeding internally, they saw that my ovaries were black and they had to give me an emergency hysterectomy.

“After the surgery, I went into septic shock causing me to lose blood flow to my hands and my toes. I ended up in the ICU (intensive care unit) for a few weeks to try to get myself back to normal.”

Smith said she had to have some of her toes amputated. She is now warning other women about the risks of having an IUD. She said she didn’t have problems in the three years she had the device until November of last year.

She has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover her medical bills.

