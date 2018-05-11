0 Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., calls for boycott of Waffle House

Three weeks after an Alabama woman had her breasts exposed in a violent scuffle and arrest at a Waffle House, calls have intensified for a boycott of the iconic chain now that video of another incident – this one of a North Carolina man being choked and slammed down by a police officer – has surfaced.

Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. tweeted Thursday to “Stay out of Waffle House until the corporate office commits” to a discussion on racism and employee training.

Family, let’s stay out of @WaffleHouse until the corporate office legitimately and seriously commits to 1) discussion on racism, 2) employee training, and 3) other plans to change; and until they start to implement changes. https://t.co/NJWFOBKN7i — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 10, 2018

King, the CEO of the King Center, posted a second tweet about the Alabama incident, concluding with the question, “Do Black Lives Matter?”

“This is an epidemic of the culture around Waffle House,” said Gerald Griggs, an Atlanta attorney and activist, who has been leading a series of restaurant demonstrations since May 4.

A @WaffleHouse employee called the police on #ChikesiaClemons after she asked for the number for the corporate office. Ms. Clemons was violated by police. Her breasts were exposed. It barely garnered national attention. Do #BlackLivesMatter? Do #BlackWomenMatter? — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 10, 2018

Griggs said he is encouraging an “economic disruption.”

“This clearly shows a climate of that corporation that is insensitive to people of color and it needs to be addressed immediately,” Griggs said. “It is our hope that they will be responsive and adjust the culture.”

Pat Warner, a spokesman for the chain, which has 1,900 restaurants in 25 states, including more than 400 in Georgia, said he welcomes conversations with anybody, including Griggs and King.

He also said the company has already launched extensive investigations into the two incidents and spoke directly with a woman from a third high profile incident, in which she claimed that another Alabama Waffle House intentionally locked her out.

In the Pinson, Alabama, incident, Warner said an employee at the restaurant “panicked” because only two people were working, and a large group had just left. “She got behind, panicked and locked the door. That should not have happened. She should not have locked the door.”

“As anybody knows who has eaten with us, we are proud of our diverse workforce and customers. We pride ourselves on that,” Warner said.

“We know folks are upset, but our stance is we would be proud to talk to you about it. These incidents are high profile, but we encourage everybody to get all the facts,” he said.

Waffle House was also the site of a violent Tennessee shooting on April 22 that left four people dead, before James Shaw Jr. disarmed the shooter.

In a Facebook video that was posted on Tuesday on Facebook, a Warsaw, N.C. police officer is shown choking and slamming 22-year-old Anthony Wall to the ground.

Wall was dressed in a tuxedo with a gold vest. He had just taken his 16-year-old sister to the prom. The 27-second video does not show what led up to the arrest and it doesn’t show the aftermath.

Wall described the video to a North Carolina television station.

"I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," he said.

In the same TV interview, Wall admitted he argued with Waffle House employees inside the restaurant.

He was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The Wall video surfaced on the heels of the April 22 arrest of 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons at a restaurant in Saraland, Alabama.

Video of that incident shows police officers throwing Clemons, who is black, to the ground and wrestling with her, which caused her breasts to be exposed during the scuffle..

Griggs is already planning a demonstration for 9 a.m. Saturday at a Waffle House in metro Atlanta across from the Braves’ SunTrust Park. He said Chikesia Clemons is expected to attend.

