  • Bernie Sanders considers another run for president

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Sen. Bernie Sanders is considering running for president in 2020, according to his former campaign manager.

    >> Read more trending news

    “He is considering another run for the presidency,” Jeff Weaver, who served as the Vermont senator’s campaign manager during the 2016 presidential election, told C-Span’s “Washington Journal” on Tuesday. “When the time comes I think we’ll have an answer to that, but right now he’s still considering it."

    Sanders ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, surprising pollsters with his popularity among young voters. However, he ultimately lost the nomination to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

    Sanders, I-Vermont, announced on Twitter last week that he plans to run for re-election to the Senate in 2018.

    "These are frightening and unprecedented times,” Sanders wrote last week. “If reelected, you can be sure that I will continue to be the fiercest opponent in the Senate to the rightwing extremism of (President Donald) Trump and the Republican leadership. But being anti-Trump and anti-Republican is not enough. We need to continue our fight for a progressive agenda which will take on oligarchy, and improve the lives of working people throughout our country. “

    Sanders, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1990 and to the Senate in 2006, is expected to win his re-election bid, according to The Hill.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bernie Sanders considers another run for president

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Roseanne' reboot canceled amid outrage over tweet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body of missing National Guard member found after flood ravages Ellicott…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Matthew Lewis, actor who portrayed Neville Longbottom in ‘Harry Potter'…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Snoop Dogg sets world record for biggest glass of gin and juice