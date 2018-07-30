Beyonce to cover Vogue September issue, have full control, reports say

Beyonce will cover the September issue of Vogue, and have unprecedented control, according to reports.
The New York Post first reported the claim that Beyonce will cover the publication.
Speaking to unnamed sources familiar with the agreement, but who are not authorized to speak to the press, HuffPost reported that Beyonce has written long-form captions for the photos inside the issue.
In having full control over the cover, which is reportedly a contractual obligation, HuffPost reported that Beyonce has hired 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell. He will be the first black photographer to shoot a cover in the 126-year history of the publication.
“The reason a 23-year-old black photographer is photographing Beyonce for the cover of Vogue is because Beyonce used her power and influence to get him that assignment,” one unnamed source is quoted as telling HuffPost.
The level of control the singer reportedly has over the fashion bible is largely notable because editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has complete control over the publication -- down to the outfits worn on the cover, according to HuffPost.
HuffPost reported that, like her previous September cover in 2015, Beyonce will not be doing an interview.
Beyonce previously covered Vogue in April 2009 and February 2013.
The news comes as speculation continues that the September 2018 issue will be Wintour’s last. Conde Nast, Vogue’s parent company, has repeatedly denied the reports.
