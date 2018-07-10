Billy Dee Williams to joinStar Wars: Episode IX, reprises Lando Calrissian role

Billy Dee Williams is dusting off his iconic capes and will reprise his role as galactic scoundrel Lando Calrissian.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Williams had to drop out of an upcoming convention appearance because of a movie’s shooting schedule. The movie, according the the Hollywood Reporter, is “Star Wars: Episode IX.”
Williams first portrayed Calrissian in the “Empire Strikes Back,” released in 1980, and again in “Return of the Jedi,” released in 1983. He has also lended his voice to animated versions of the character in various video games and television shows like “Star Wars Rebels.”
Calrissian, however, was recently seen on the big screen, but not played by Williams. Instead, Donald Glover took the helm of the Millennium Falcon in this year’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
J.J. Abrams is writing and directing the latest installment of the epic film series, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019. Last week, it was leaked that Keri Russell was joining the cast as an yet-unannounced character. Williams and Russell will join Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in the final part of the latest trilogy.
