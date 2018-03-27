Body believed to be missing actress Adea Shebani found in shallow grave, reports say

LOS ANGELES - The body of a missing aspiring actress is believed to have been found in a wildlife area in Northern California in a shallow grave, according to media reports.
BREAKING: LAPD says it believes remains found in #NevCo belong to actress Adea Shabani. They believe she's victim of a homicide. #TheUnionNow— Alan Riquelmy (@ARiquelmy) March 27, 2018
At an afternoon press conference Tuesday, Los Angeles police officials said investigators believe the remains found in the Spencerville Wildlife Area north of Sacramento are those of Adea Shebani, but they won’t know for sure until an autopsy is performed Wednesday.
Shebani, 25, originally from Macedonia, vanished last month from Los Angeles. Friends reported her missing after she missed an important acting class and stopped responding to text messages and phone calls, according to news outlets.
At the press conference, LAPD officials also confirmed they believe a man identified as Christopher Spotz, who was possibly Shebani’s boyfriend, was somehow involved in her death, KTLA reported.
Spotz committed suicide on a freeway in Riverside County, California, last week as police were trying to stop him for questioning, according to KTLA.
