Body found in D.C. water system

WASHINGTON - Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating after a body was pulled from a water-pumping facility near the Kennedy Center Tuesday morning.
Police officials told ABC 7 that officers were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the Potomac pumping station, where the body was found by a water system employee who was checking a sewer trap.
Fox 5 reported that the body was that of a man. No other information about the person was immediately available.
#UPDATE: An investigation is underway after a body was found at a sewage pumping station in the District. The body of a male was discovered sometime Tuesday morning at the Potomac River Pumping Station in Northwest, D.C. https://t.co/CpvfUPwNyx pic.twitter.com/9C7FHX1Qys— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 15, 2018
An ABC 7 reporter at the scene said the body was found pushed against a screen that filters wastewater. Authorities believe the body traveled through the sewer system.
The incident did not affect the area’s drinking water, the reporter tweeted.
body found pushed against a screen to filter waste water at pumping station near Kennedy Center. no threat to drinking water. body apparently came through sewer system. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/6ZabQLPu6F— Stephen Tschida (@ABC7Stephen) May 15, 2018
A District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority spokesman told Fox 5 that heavy rains Monday night may have pushed the body through the sewer system to where it was found.
The Potomac station is located just south of the Kennedy Center, near Theodore Roosevelt Bridge.
