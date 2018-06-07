Body found inside wall of South Carolina flea market

CLOVER, S.C. - A man’s body was found inside the wall of an open-air flea market in Clover, South Carolina, WSOC reports.
The man has been identified as 33-year-old William “Eddie” Powers. Police told WSOC Powers had been reported missing for about two weeks.
Police said they went to the Clover Open Air Flea Market Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a strong odor.
It is unclear how Powers’ body ended up inside the wall, but the coroner said no foul play is suspected.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
