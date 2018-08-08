Body of 7-year-old Colorado boy found hidden in home; 16-year-old girl arrested

DENVER, Colo. - A missing Denver boy was found dead Tuesday night, his body concealed inside the family’s home, and a 16-year-old girl was arrested on first-degree murder charges, according to news reports.
Jordan Vong, 7, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday, but wasn’t reported missing for several hours, according to KMGH-TV.
The body of 7-year-old Jordan Vong was found inside the boy's northeast Denver home Tuesday night, a day after he was reported missing. Photo: Denver Police Department
Investigators searched the family home and discovered the boy’s remains late Tuesday, KMGH reported. Vong’s body had been hidden inside the home and Denver police Division Chief Joe Montoya said officials believe the child was “intentionally concealed.”
While authorities have said their missing person case has turned into a death investigation, they have not revealed how the boy was killed.
They have also not revealed the relationship of the teenager to the boy or his family.
Montoya said, according to KUSA, that the child’s family exhibited “some natural, human reactions,” when they learned of his death.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}