0 Bonnie Raitt cancels James Taylor tour dates due to surgery

Bonnie Raitt will not be joining James Taylor on the first leg of his summer 2018 U.S. tour due to surgery.

Variety reported that a surgical procedure, which was not specified, has led to the cancellation by the guitarist and singer-songwriter.

Raitt made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday, saying that a full recovery is expected from the surgery.

“We are extremely sorry to announce that Bonnie Raitt will need to miss the first leg of her tour with James Taylor due to a medical situation. Following her annual physical, it was determined she needs to schedule some surgery soon. The prognosis is good and a full recovery is expected.

“I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the US tour in June followed by our European tour in July.

“Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!’”

According to the Facebook post, fans who have bought tickets to the affected dates can request a refund at their original point of purchase. Those who got special benefit seats or pre-sale tickets at BonnieRaitt.com can email tickets@BonnieRaitt.com.

Taylor’s shows for the first leg will now be an “Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” and have two sets with a brief intermission, a post on his Facebook page said. Sheryl Crow is a special guest for Taylor’s dates in Phoenix, May 29, and Los Angeles, May 31 and June 1.

