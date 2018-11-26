0 Mexico border checkpoint reopens after migrants from Central America protest

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. -

The busiest border checkpoint on the U.S.-Mexico border, San Ysidro Port of Entry, was closed to crossings Sunday, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced amid reports of Central American migrants attempting to breach the border.

The border checkpoint was closed to all traffic by 11:40 a.m. local time as migrants protested in an effort to plead the U.S to move faster in processing asylum requests, according to The Associated Press.

Lanes have reopened as of 5:15 p.m. local time.

Update 8:50 p.m. EST Nov. 25: Lanes have reopened at the San Ysidro port of entry, according to US Customs & Border Protection San Diego.

Southbound vehicle lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry are open. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 26, 2018

Northbound vehicle processing lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry are processing travelers again. (Five lanes previously closed before today to position port hardening materials remain closed.) — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 26, 2018

Update 7:50 p.m. EST Nov. 25: The Associated Press reported that, according to the Mexican Interior Ministry, nearly 500 migrants who rushed the the boarder with the U.S. will be deported. The Mexican Interior Ministry also said it would reinforce the boarder.

Update 6:30 p.m. EST Nov. 25: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen cited lawlessness and public safety as the cause of the shutdown of San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“This AM, @CBP was forced to close the #SanYsidro POE to ensure public safety in response to a large # of migrants seeking to illegally enter the US. They attempted to breach legacy fence infrastructure along the border and sought to harm CBP personnel by throwing projectiles @ them,” Nielsen said on Twitter Sunday evening.

“@DHS will not tolerate this type of lawlessness & will not hesitate to shut down POEs for security reasons. We'll seek to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who destroys federal property, endangers our frontline operators, or violates our sovereignty.”

This AM, @CBP was forced to close the #SanYsidro POE to ensure public safety in response to a large # of migrants seeking to illegally enter the US. They attempted to breach legacy fence infrastructure along the border & sought to harm CBP personnel by throwing projectiles @ them — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) November 25, 2018

.@DHS will not tolerate this type of lawlessness & will not hesitate to shut down POEs for security reasons. We'll seek to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who destroys federal property, endangers our frontline operators, or violates our sovereignty. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) November 25, 2018

#CBP along w other DHS, federal, state & local law enforcement, & the @DeptofDefense, have a robust presence along the SW Border and at our POEs. We remain in close contact with Mexican authorities and are committed to resolving this situation safely in concert with them. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) November 25, 2018

Update 5:15 p.m. EST Nov. 25: The Associated Press reported that U.S. agents shot tear gas at migrants who tired to beach the fence separating the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico.

“We ran, but when you run the gas asphyxiates you more,” Honduran migrant Ana Zuniga, 23, told the AP. She was holding her 3-year-old daughter in the fray.

The AP reported children were screaming and coughing as tear gas enveloped the area.

Update 4:25 p.m. EST Nov. 25: Mexican police cracked down on a protest by Central American migrants who gathered in Tijuana at the U.S.-Mexico border to apply for asylum, Reuters reported.

Protests on the border have become daily affairs, according to Reuters.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that migrants would be made to stay in Mexico while awaiting the results of asylum claims, although Mexican authorities denied the report.

Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No “Releasing” into the U.S... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018

....All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018

Update 3:50 p.m. EST Nov. 25: AFP reported that several people attempted to cross the dry riverbed of the Tijuana River on Sunday.

A group of Central American migrants, mostly from Honduras, run along and try to cross the dry riverbed of the Tijuana River in an attempt to get to the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, near the US-Mexico border pic.twitter.com/0kKzt0fIsN — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 25, 2018

The Associated Press reported that authorities on the U.S. side of the border launched tear gas into Mexico in an apparent attempt to disperse the crowd.

US Border Patrol has just launched tear gas into Mexico. Breeze carrying it hundreds of yards. Parents running away with choking toddlers. #migrantcaravan — Chris Sherman (@chrisshermanAP) November 25, 2018

Original story: Officials announced the closure, which applies to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the San Ysidro Point of Entry in California, around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Southbound lanes into Mexico at the San Ysidro port of entry are currently closed. Updates will be provided. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

In addition, northbound vehicle traffic processing at San Ysidro is currently suspended. Updates will be provided as they become available. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

Pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry are also suspended at both the East and West facility. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 25, 2018

The Associated Press reported Sunday that several hundred migrants traveling from Central America have marched toward the crossing between San Ysidro, just south of San Diego, and Tijuana, Mexico, in an effort to pressure American officials into hearing their asylum claims.

Hundreds try to storm the border. Expect significant US response #tijuana pic.twitter.com/0T50XUnXtY — emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018

Agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry process fewer than 100 asylum petitions a day, the AP reported, though more than 5,000 migrants were camped in Tijuana in recent days in hopes of making it to America.

