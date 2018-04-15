0 Boston marking 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

BOSTON - Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.

One Boston Day is a time to honor the strength and generosity of those who helped lift the city up after tragedy struck on April 15, 2013, and to remember the lives lost on that day.

Wreath laying

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker laid wreaths early Sunday at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.

Honoring the victims, survivors

Walsh and Baker addressed families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library. They were joined by Martin Richard's brother Henry and One Fund Center director Barbara Thorp.

Walsh: "On April 15, 2013, our city changed forever. But over the last five years, we've reclaimed hope." — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 15, 2018

Walsh opened things up by recalling the events from 2013, and said the city has since "reclaimed hope." He ended by saying "Boston has a light that can never be put out."

Baker added on to Walsh's message, focusing on the heroes who came out of that day in 2013.

Baker: "There are heroes everywhere. Without the heroes, that day could've been so much worse." — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 15, 2018

Martin Richard's brother Henry was introduced to the crowd by Walsh after Baker spoke, and remembered his brother's life.

With powerful words, Henry Richard spoke of his brother's passion for sportsmanship and fairness, before thanking the runners being sponsored by the family's foundation, the Martin Richard Foundation.

Henry Richard: "We didn't know on April 15, 2013, when we watched our track coach compete in one of the most prestigious marathons, that our lives would change forever." — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 15, 2018

"We know now that community isn’t just where we live but a deliberate result of action that only happens when you care enough to participate in something bigger than yourself," said Henry Richard.

He ended his speech with a positive message.

After the four spoke, the ceremony featured videos honoring those affected by the Boston Marathon bombing, along with other bombings from around the world.

Videos of survivors and their struggles and triumphs were shown to the audience.

A musical performance ended the program before Walsh delivered his final words for those in attendance.

Moment of silence

At 2:49 p.m., a citywide moment of silence was observed, and the bells of Old South Church rang to mark the moment five years ago when the first bomb exploded.

Acts of kindness

Sunday is "One Boston Day," devoted to blood drives and acts of kindness.

One Boston Day was created to honor the resiliency, generosity and strength shown by the people of Boston and those around the world in response to the tragedy that happened at the marathon on April 15, 2013.

Each year on April 15, organizations, individuals and businesses rally for a day of service to celebrate the generosity of the Boston community. It’s a chance to pay it forward with a simple act of kindness or share community connections. From service opportunities to performances, here are a few ideas.

The Boston 25 News team joined the Red Cross in donating blood and platelets on Sunday morning.

Security is tight for Monday's 122nd running of the iconic race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

