0 Bow Wow goes on Twitter tirade, claims he'll quit rap, 'go work at GameStop'

Another day, another Bow Wow Twitter rant.

This time, the once kid rapper, once teen heartthrob has vowed to quit his music career, sell all of his possessions and work at GameStop in a now-deleted tweet.

The 31-year-old rapper, who experienced success with Atlanta’s So So Def label with songs like “Shortie Like Mine” and “Take Ya Home,” leaned into the latest Twitter rant early Monday morning after someone responded to a tweeted image of Bow Wow and an unnamed woman with the reply “Once a cheater, always cheater.”

Rather than ignore the shady comment, Bow Wow responded, saying he would pay some one to “slap” her. The contentious exchange led the rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, to declare that he wanted to quit his career for a happier life.

“Ima quit all this (expletive). Down size my home,” he wrote. “Sale (sic) everything. And go work at gamestop. Id probably be the happiest man in the world.”

In a second tweet, he admitted he needed to see his therapist, because he was “seeing red” and could possibly “do something stupid to someone today.”

The Ohio rapper shared all these gripes before 7 a.m., but by lunchtime the tweets had vanished, but the GameStop tweet remains on his Instagram page. In the last year, Bow Wow has announced he’s had suicidal thoughts and bickered with Twitter users about his Death Row Records affiliation. Two years ago, he also announced his retirement from rap. He just released a new single over the weekend.

In this particular Twitter beef, many Twitter fans took Bow Wow’s anguish as their comeuppance. Since he offered his belongings, his tweets led many to jokingly ask for money. In at least one case, according to Rap-Up, he sent a fan $500 through the Cash app.

“Sending my fans money today! I don’t want it. This money is evil,” he captioned a screenshot of a Cash app transaction on Instagram. “Maybe y’all can do some good with it... enjoy! I’ve already started cash apping. You don’t have to like me or love me just know I’m paying you guys back for all the (expletive) I’ve put you through. I owe y’all.”

Bow Wow gets rightfully and wrongfully—depending on the situation—dragged a lot and his hyperbolic reactive tweet about giving all his money away seems like more about his pain than money.



Other fans took Monday’s morning diatribe as a cry for help and a sign that people should give Bow Wow a break on Twitter.

Hours after the other posts, Bow posted on Instagram Stories that he was taking a break, saying that he won’t be doing the upcoming So So Def Tour 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour, which was announced Monday.

“I don’t wanna be the reason something goes wrong so Ima stay at home and get my mind right,” he wrote in a text post on his Story. “I’m unsure at this time. Sorry.”

