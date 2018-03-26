Boy, 4, killed after being mauled by family dog

CONVERSE, Texas - A four-year-old boy died after his family’s dog snatched him by the neck and started shaking him, according to investigators.
The large-mixed breed dog was tied up in the backyard when Noah Trevino got too close and was attacked, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT.
"Even if the dog doesn't show any outward signs of aggression, sometimes they can be unpredictable,” Salazar said. “So, it's best to always be vigilant when you're dealing with a small child and a dog like that."
The family found the boy’s lifeless body in the backyard. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead, according to KSAT.
The dog was taken by animal control, according to WOAI.
This type of news is hard to cover. BCSO says this family dog attacked and killed a 4-year-old boy in a Converse neighborhood today. pic.twitter.com/Sgq6mtfByd— David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) March 25, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}