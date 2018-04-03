0 Boy bullied for having different-colored eyes, cleft lip adopts cat that looks like him

OWASSO, Okla. - A bullied Oklahoma boy and his adorable new best friend look like they could be twins — well, almost.

According to "Today," Madden Humphreys, 7, of Owasso started feeling sad after other children made fun of his cleft lip and different-colored eyes, also known as heterochromia iridium.

“He wasn’t (insecure) until other kids started pointing it out to him and then saying not nice things to him,” his mother, Christina Humphreys, told "Today."

But Christina soon found something she knew would cheer him up — a rescue cat that looked like her son.

Finally together 😍 #maddenandmoon A post shared by @ maddenandmoon on Mar 24, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

“Last week, a friend posted an image of the cat in our cleft moms group," she wrote in a now-viral post for Love What Matters. "This kitty was taken in by a rescue group in Minnesota. We knew immediately that this kitty was meant to be part of our family. Not only does he have a cleft lip like our 7-year-old son Madden, he also has complete heterochromia iridum, like Madden. They were destined to be best friends. Funny how a pet can make you feel less alone."

Although money was tight, friends helped the family fund the road trip to Minnesota. There, they adopted the cat, Moon.

“We’re usually not spontaneous people, but we knew that we were meant to love this kitty," she wrote for Love What Matters. "Moon, the kitty, and Madden are the perfect companions for each other. In a word full of bullies and hateful words, we will choose to chase love. I think it’s safe to say that this kitty is love, and was certainly meant to be part of our journey and Madden’s journey."

You can follow Madden and Moon on Instagram at @maddenandmoon.

We drove from Oklahoma to Minnesota this weekend, to get the kitty Madden has named Moon. We had quite a few incredibly... Posted by Christina Humphreys on Monday, March 26, 2018

