  • Boy dies after being hit by bulldozer, deputies say

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    VANCLEAVE, Miss. - A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a bulldozer in Mississippi, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news

    The boy died after a bulldozer operator backed over him in Vancleave, WLOX reported.

    Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told The Sun Herald that the boy, identified as 12-year-old Hunter Dewayne Hewett, was helping his grandfather to unload dirt when he was pinned between the tailgate and the bed of a dump truck.

    Hunter’s grandfather was driving the bulldozer at the time of the incident, The Sun Herald reported.

    "The boy's grandfather, Johnny Wayne Hewett, says he didn't see the child," Ezell told the newspaper.

    Authorities are investigating the incident.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy dies after being hit by bulldozer, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant manager accused of enslaving cook pleads guilty to forced labor

  • Headline Goes Here

    Val Kilmer will be back as Iceman in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man, woman steal TV from pawn shop – then pawn it back to same shop

  • Headline Goes Here

    'I feel like my life is starting over,' Alice Johnson says after Trump…