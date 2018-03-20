0 Boy George, Culture Club, B-52s going on tour

Boy George is going on a tour with Culture Club and The B-52s.

Rolling Stone reported that the musician is reuniting with the group and will also be joined by Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins on the summer tour.

The Life Tour, with more than 40 dates, starts June 29 in St. Augustine, Florida.

George told a fan on Twitter that a new single and album will be coming with the tour.

Certainly a single with album following close behind. https://t.co/kFpLxk6DTB — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 20, 2018

Tickets for select dates go on sale as early as March 21. More information on the tour, including tickets, can be found at the Culture Club official website.

Dates for The Life Tour are below.

June 29 - St. Augustine, Fla., at Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 30 - Tampa, Fla., at USF Sun Dome

July 1 - Pompano, Fla., at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

July 6 - Biloxi, Miss., at IP Casino

July 7 - San Antonio, Texas, at Tobin Center

July 10 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Theatre

July 11 - Grand Prairie, Texas, at Verizon Amphitheater

July 12 - Tulsa, Okla., at River Spirit Casino Resort

July 15 - Houston at Smart Financial at Sugar Land

July 17 - Cary, N.C., at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 18 - Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap

July 20 - Charleston, S.C., at Volvo Car Stadium

July 21 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 - Atlanta at Chastain Park Amphitheater

July 24 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium

July 26 - Verona, N.Y., at Turning Stone Casino

July 27 - Boston at Wang Theatre

July 28 - Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium

July 31 - Morristown, N.J., at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Aug. 3 - Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 28 - Lewistown, N.Y., at Artpark

Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 31 - Chicago at Ravinia Festival

Sept. 1 - Chicago Ravinia Festival

Sept. 3 - St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 5 - Kettering, Ohio, at Fraze Pavilion

Sept. 6 - St. Louis at Fox Theatre

Sept. 7 - Kansas City, Ohio, at Starlight Theatre

Sept. 8 - Denver, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 - Puyallup, Wash., at Washington State Fair

Sept. 14 - Kennewick, Wash., at Toyota Center

Sept. 15 - Portland, Ore., at Theatre of the Clouds

Sept. 16 - Murphys, Calif., at Ironstone Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery

Sept. 19 - Saratoga, Calif., at The Mountain Winery

Sept. 21 - Salt Lake City, Maverik Center

Sept. 22 - Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center

Sept. 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Sandia Casino

Sept. 28 - Cabazon, Calif., Morongo

Sept. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center

Sept. 30 - Scottsdale, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort

Oct. 3 - Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre

Oct. 5 - Fresno, California, at The Big Fresno Fair

© 2018 Cox Media Group.