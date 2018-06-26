0 Boy Scout killed after tree falls on tent, authorities say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Georgia confirmed that a 14-year-old Boy Scout is dead after a tree fell on his tent at a camp in Newton County, Georgia.

The incident happened as severe storms moved through the area Monday afternoon at Bert Adams Scout Camp according to WSB-TV.

“Trees fell by the wind. A tree did unfortunately fall on one of the campers and the camper is deceased. There was severe blunt force trauma to his head and chest,” said Jeff Alexander, with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on the southern part of the 1,300-acre camp.

Authorities said the victim was one of a dozen Boy Scouts visiting the camp from all over the Southeast region for a week-long summer Scout jamboree.

“There was some sort of weather alert and the rain started. They were making their way back the tent.

He and his tent mate were actually in the tent together,” Alexander said.

But authorities say only one boy would make it out alive.

Authorities confirmed that the heavy wind and rain that swept through the area toppled nearly 60 trees.

One of those trees came crashed into the tent, killing a 14-year-old boy from Cypress, Texas, a city about 20 miles outside of Houston.

“I can’t even imagine what the Scout leader and the rest of the troop is going through, let alone the parents who are that far away from their child. I can’t put that into words,” Alexander told WSB-TV.

In a statement, the Boy Scouts of America Atlanta Area Council said:

“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We are sad to confirm the death of one of our Scouts following a weather-related incident at Bert Adams Scout Camp. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

