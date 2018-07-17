0 Boy shot in head with BB gun speaks, eats for first time since incident

BRUNSWICK, Fla. - A Florida boy has uttered his first words since suffering brain damage from a BB gun shot to the head.

Elijah Hill, 12, continues to improve each day.

“A week and a half ago, my baby was fighting for his life. Just look at him now,” said Ashantae Hill.

Monday, the 12-year-old ate on his own for the first time since he was shot by another child July 2 in a Brunswick neighborhood.

“In the beginning, my baby was just completely lifeless,” Hill said.

Hill said she was told there wasn’t much hope for her son.

“The bullet entered through his left temple and it traveled through his brain and it’s now sitting in the back of his right side of his skull,” she said.

But just days later, this little guy fought back.

“Today was my first time I heard my baby speak in almost two weeks,” Hill said.

Now breathing on his own, talking, and eating, Hill calls her child's recovery a miracle.

“I’m so grateful today to have my son with me alive and breathing, and he’s getting better by the day, better by the day,” she said.

