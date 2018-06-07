  • Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga star in remake of A Star is Born; new trailer released

    Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for the much-anticipated remake of the romantic love story, “A Star is Born,” starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

    The film marks Cooper’s directorial debut and Gaga’s first starring role in a major film. 

    The cast also includes Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliot and Andrew Dice Clay.

    Cooper, a four-time Oscar nominee, and Gaga, an Oscar-nominated musical superstar, wrote and performed original songs for the film, about a tragic love story featuring two musicians, one on the rise and the other in free fall battling internal demons.

    Recording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

    The film, a remake of several successful iterations of the movie, including a 1976 version starring Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, is scheduled for release on Oct. 5.

    “A Star is Born” was first produced in 1937, starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, then remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason.

     

     

