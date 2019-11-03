Brian Tarantina, actor in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' dead at 60

Actor Brian Tarantina, who has appeared in roles in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Gilmore Girls," has died, his manager said Saturday. He was 60.
Tarantina was found unresponsive in his New York apartment, CNN reported. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
"(Tarantina was) quite ill recently," manager Laurie Smith told CNN. "I have known him for years. He was an amazing, very, very talented actor and very sweet person. I was really shocked and very sad. I'm still shocked."
A medical examiner will determine cause of death.
Tarantina and other members of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series in January.
Tarantina also appeared in movies, including "Summer of Sam," "Knight and Day," and "Uncle Buck."
