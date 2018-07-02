Bride needs help finding grandmother's wedding ring attached to bouquet

PITTSBURGH - A woman is looking for help finding her grandmother's missing wedding ring, which was attached to her wedding bouquet.
Karen Olsen said the bouquet may have fallen out of her bag in Pittsburgh when she was walking on Federal Street between her reception at PNC Park to the Springhill Suites about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
Olsen said there were a lot of people walking around on Federal Street after the Luke Bryan concert and is hoping someone picked up the bouquet.
She described the ring as a "simple gold band" but said it has sentimental value.
If you have any information about the missing ring or bouquet, you can call 724-307-5469.
