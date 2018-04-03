  • British family of 4 visiting Florida killed in car crash

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A family of four visiting Florida from the United Kingdom died Monday evening in a crash, the Titusville Police Department said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at Columbia Boulevard and Sisson Road, Titusville Deputy Police Chief Todd Hutchinson said.

    The four adults — two men and two women — were traveling westbound on Columbia Boulevard in a rented Mitsubishi sedan when the driver tried to make a U-turn at Sisson Road, Hutchinson said.

    Investigators said the driver drove into the path of a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

    The four people in the car were pronounced dead at the crash scene, Hutchinson said. First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the victims' bodies from the wreckage.

    The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The identities of those involved weren't released.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

