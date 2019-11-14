Brooklynn Rivera search: Runaway Georgia girl may be in South Carolina with man, 23, officials say

Police believe that a missing Georgia teen who recently ran away from her Hall County home may have fled to South Carolina, authorities said.
According to WYFF-TV, investigators are searching for Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera, 14, who is possibly in Greenville, South Carolina, with 23-year-old Gregory Austin Cline, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post last week.
Sheriff’s Office asks public to be on lookout for runaway juvenile - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office requests that...Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 7, 2019
Rivera and Cline may be traveling "in a gray 1998 Honda Accord" with license plate No. 4607MW, the Facebook post said.
Authorities described Rivera as 5-foot-1 with hazel eyes and brown hair. She weighs about 126 pounds, deputies said.
If you know where Rivera is, call the Sheriff's Office at 770-533-7187.
