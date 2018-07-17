Brother of bride swaps places with sister for ‘first look' photos with groom

PHOENIX - A Phoenix bride wanted to calm the nerves of her groom, so she decided to do one thing: skip the first look photos.
For some couples, the decision for her not to show up for the iconic photos would be a deal breaker, but Heidi Zherelyev figured it would put her groom, Val, more at ease, KPNX reported.
Zherelyev sent her brother, complete with wedding gown, in her place.
Zherelyev’s brother was brave enough to put on her perfume and even her deodorant so he would smell like his sister.
Photo courtesy: KevinChole Photography
Tucked away inside her room she watched from behind curtains as the swap happened, KPNX reported.
Zherelyev said the prank worked and she could see Val become comfortable for the real photo shoot.
Photographer Nichole Cline said that moments like this are what is important.
“The dress fades, the cake is eaten, the flowers die,” Cine told KPNX. “I love what I do. Those moments are frozen in time and that lasts a lifetime.”
