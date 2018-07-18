  • Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show is coming to Netflix

    By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    If you couldn’t get a ticket to Bruce Springsteen’s lauded appearances on Broadway, at least there’s the TV version.

    Netflix will launch “Springsteen on Broadway” on Dec. 15, the same night as the artist’s final show of what will be a 236-performance run at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York.

    Springsteen’s historic series of intimate, acoustic solo concerts began in October 2017 and has been extended three times after its initial eight-week run. 

    Based on his autobiography, “Born to Run,” Springsteen’s one-man event does feature a special appearance by his wife, Patti Scialfa. 

    The show is directed and produced by Emmy-winner Thom Zimny, who will also produce the film version along with Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau, tour director George Travis and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.

     

