Bruce Willis says ‘Die Hard' isn't a Christmas movie

LOS ANGLES - Despite an ongoing debate among fans, Bruce Willis says “Die Hard” is not a Christmas movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Willis made the declaration at the end of “The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis,” in which comedians and past co-stars -- and his ex-wife, Demi Moore -- joked about the 63-year-old. Dennis Rodman was also at the roast, but his jokes reportedly bombed.
“’Die Hard’ is not a Christmas movie!” Willis said to close the roast, Variety reported. “It’s a (expletive) Bruce Willis movie!”
THR reported that Willis replied “We’ll see,” when he was asked about how some fans may receive the declaration.
The 1988 action movie takes place on Christmas Eve, which has led many fans to claim the movie is a Christmas film. In 2017, one of the film’s screenwriters, Steven E. de Souza, appeared to suggest that “Die Hard” is a Christmas film. He responded in part on Twitter to a debate about the film with, “#DieHardIsAChristmasMovie.”
Willis’ Comedy Central roast airs on Comedy Central July 29 at 10 p.m.
