Burglary suspect tries to disguise face with plastic water-bottle case wrapper

    ST. MARYS, Ga. - Police in Georgia have identified the suspect who burglarized a game store using an unusual disguise. 

    The St. Marys Police Department said they have obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Kerry Dean Hammond, Jr.

    According to police, surveillance video shows him running around the store with the plastic wrapper from a package of bottled water over his head. 

    The break-in happened on April 13 around 1:30 a.m. 

    The St. Marys Police Department shared the video to its Facebook page and said the “craftily disguised gent decided to burglarize GameStop.” 

    The video has been viewed more than 17,000 times. 

