Burning Man founder Larry Harvey dies

    LOS ANGELES - Larry Harvey, co-founder of the Burning Man festival, died Saturday. He was 70. 

    The cause of death was not released but Harvey suffered a stroke April 4, Marian Goodell, CEO of the Burning Man Project, said in a statement

    “We resolutely held out for a miracle. If there was anyone tenacious, strong-willed and stubborn enough to come back from this challenge, it was Larry,” she said. “Burning Man culture has lost a great leader and an inspiring mind. He adeptly interpreted the manifestation of what became a movement.”

    Harvey created Burning Man on a San Francisco beach in 1986. Now, more than 70,000 people come from all over the world for the weeklong festival held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, which culminates by setting a towering wooden effigy on fire. 

