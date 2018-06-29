0 Capital Gazette shooting: What we know about the victims

A lone gunman opened fire Thursday on the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, killing four journalists and a staff member, according to police.

The victims were identified Thursday night as Wendi Winters, 65; John McNamara, 56; Gerald Fischman, 61; Rob Hiaasen, 59; and Rebecca Smith, 34.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Wendi Winters

After a career in fashion and public relations in New York City, Wendi Winters built a reputation as a prolific freelance reporter and well-known community resource at the Capital Gazette. https://t.co/IHfo7ZIkWd — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Special projects editor and columnist Winters worked for years in public relations in New York City before moving to Annapolis as a freelancer, according to her Capital Gazette staff biography. She joined the Capital Gazette newsroom in 2002, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Steve Gunn, who served as editor of the Capital Gazette newsroom from 2013 to 2015, told The Associated Press that Winters was “the heart of the newspaper.” Her daughter, Winters Geimer, described her as “a wonderful woman and a fantastic reporter” in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. The Sun owns the Capital Gazette.

“Her life was a gift to everyone who knew her and the world will not be the same without her,” Geimer said. “We are grieving and trying to make sure all of us can be together to celebrate the life of our mother.”

John McNamara

John McNamara was remembered by his colleagues for his flexibility, concise writing and extensive knowledge of regional sports. https://t.co/YRBlOyDX6E — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Sports reporter McNamara joined the Capital Gazette newsroom in 1994 and spent more than two decades covering the University of Maryland athletics, the Orioles minor league system and other area sports teams, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It was his second stint with the paper. From 1987 to 1989, he had worked as a copy editor for the Annapolis Capital.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Barker, who covered University of Maryland sports at the same time as McNamara, remembered him as a funny guy well-known for his cracks about sports or politics.

“He was a loyal friend with an infectious laugh, and he was a willing mentor for young journalists,” Barker told the Sun. “In other words, he never allowed his professional distance to detract from just being a thoroughly decent person.”

Gerald Fischman

Gerald Fischman’s personality was so quiet and withdrawn that it hid the brilliant mind, wry wit and “wicked pen” that his colleagues would treasure. https://t.co/mGrc90BNMV — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Fischman wrote editorials for the Capital and edited the newspaper’s editorial page, according to his newsroom biography. He joined the newsroom as an editorial writer in 1992, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Colleagues described Fischman as a quiet man with a “brilliant mind, wry wit and ‘wicked pen,’” according to the Sun.

“He was famous for working long days and being very precise in his language and always making sure the editorial page reflected the heart of the newspaper,” Gunn told the AP.

Tom Marquart, a former editor and publisher of The Capital, described Fischman to the Sun as a smart guy who was “so smart that he tried out for Jeopardy twice.”

“He couldn’t get accepted because they didn’t like his personality,” Marquart said. “That was Gerald’s spin, anyway.”

He said Fischman “had ability that, I thought, deserved a higher calling than The Capital.”

Rob Hiaasen

Rob Hiaasen’s wryly observant writing style and his generous mentoring of young journalists assured him of roles in several newsrooms, including the Capital Gazette. https://t.co/ZLZWHtp8nQ — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Rebecca Smith

Rebecca Smith was a recent hire at the Capital Gazette but had already proved herself a valuable asset. https://t.co/OdHehI3lQY — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

