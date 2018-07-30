0 Cardi B and Offset show off twin Lamborghinis in Instagram post

ATLANTA - Just a couple of weeks after welcoming baby Kulture, Cardi B and Offset have a new set of twins bringing them joy. Over the weekend, the hip-hop power couple introduced their matching Lamborghinis to the world.

>> Read more trending news

On Sunday, Cardi B, 25, posted a photo of herself and her husband, who is one-third of the rap group Migos, sitting on top of their new whips, a green one for him, a blue one for her. The flashy photo appeared to be taken at an Atlanta car dealership.

In the caption about the new rides, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, wrote “Blessed & Gifted. Official Lamb owners,” along with “#kultureparents.”

The Billboard chart-topping artist recently announced she would not return to the Bruno Mars tour this fall because she’d like to spend more time with Kulture. She admitted she had underestimated how much time she’d want to spend with her little one.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road,” she said on Twitter.

Offset, 26, also posted about their new pride and joy. His Instagram post included the simple caption: “LAMBTALK. HIS & HERS.”

Just about a week before the Lambo photo shoot, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was arrested after a traffic stop on a number of charges, including possession of drugs and a firearm. He posted bail and was released the next day.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.