Cardi B makes history as first female rapper with two Billboard No. 1 singles

Cardi B’s reign won’t let up.
The rapper has made history as the first female artist in the genre to have two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
"I Like It," Cardi’s song with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, follows her single “Bodak Yellow” in the No. 1 spot.
The record means Cardi has surpassed four female rapers who each had a No. 1 on the chart: Lauryn Hill, with "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998; Lil' Kim, with "Lady Marmalade," with Christina Aguilera, Mya and P!nk in 2001; Shawnna, as featured on Ludacris' "Stand Up" in 2003; and Iggy Azalea, with "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX in 2014.
Cardi’s No. 1s both come from her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
